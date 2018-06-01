

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police have released security footage of a getaway vehicle thought to be used by a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old CEO in Yorkville Monday.

At a news conference Friday, Homicide Det. Omar Khan said the shooting suspect was driven by an unknown person to the area of Yorkville Avenue and Bay Street in a silver or grey four-door Mercedes prior to the shooting. Police say the vehicle was a “newer model.”

According to police, the suspect was picked up by the same vehicle after the shooting. Investigators said the car fled the area heading southbound on Bay Street.

Khan could not say how long the vehicle was in the area prior to the shooting.

Two suspects are wanted in connection with the death of Matthew Staikos, who has been identified as the victim of the shooting.

Khan called the incident an “unprovoked attack on a defenseless man.”

“The motive is something that is part of the investigation,” Khan told reporters. “It appears that the shooter did intend to shoot Mr. Staikos. Whether or not he knew who Mr. Staikos was, I don’t know.”

The suspect is described as a five-foot-ten black male with a medium build.

Police responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the area around 11:30 p.m. on May 28. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said they heard two “very loud” gunshots that evening.

“I went and stepped out to take a look and I looked down the street… and he was lying on the ground on the corner there. When I walked over, there was blood flowing from his head,” he said.

A post-mortem examination was scheduled for Wednesday.

Staikos was the CEO of a Toronto technology company called Vleepo, a new messaging platform specializing in group chats. Khan said police have spoken to his family, friends, and acquaintances.

“Not only are they struggling with the loss of their loved one, but they can’t grasp why this happened,” Khan said.

Khan is urging anyone with information about the suspects or the vehicle to contact the homicide squad at 416-808-5300.