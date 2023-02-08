Police release footage of suspect who allegedly 'forcefully dragged' woman between two houses in Markham

Police in York Region are appealing to the public for help to identify a suspect who allegedly grabbed and “forcefully dragged” a woman in between two houses in Markham.

The incident happed on Feb.1 sometime between 8 and 8:30 p.m. in an alleyway that runs from McCowan Road towards Woodhall Road, north of Steeles Avenue East.

Investigators said a person with a dog walked past the area activating motion sensors, “at which time the suspect fled the scene.”

On Wednesday, police released new photos and video of the suspect, who is described as a male, five foot 10 with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a green coat, a hat, black gloves, black boots, and camouflage pants.

York Regional Police say they “have reason to believe” that the suspect travelled on the TTC and attended Scarborough Town Centre on the evening of Feb.1.

Police said they’re also concerned he may have followed other women prior to the offence.

Folllowing the incident, police set up a command post in an effort to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident and obtain dash cam or video surveillance footage that could help with their investigation.

They're asking anyone who knows this suspect or anyone who may have seen or had contact with him to come forward and report it to police.

“The suspect is urged to contact legal counsel and turn himself in,” YRP said in a Jan. 8 release.

Anyone with information shold contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.1800222tips.com.