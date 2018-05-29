

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Police have released a composite sketch of a man accused of posing as an Uber driver before sexually assaulting a woman in the city’s downtown area last month.

A 19-year-old woman told police she got into a white Dodge Caravan in the area of Bloor Street West and Madison Avenue on April 28 at around 2 a.m.

Police said the driver of the mini-van was pretending to be an Uber driver, but was not actually employed by the ridesharing company.

The woman was driven to a “secluded area” near Mount Pleasant Road and Bloor Street East and allegedly sexually assaulted by the driver, officers said.

The woman was able to fight her way out of the vehicle and fled the scene, according to police.

Investigators have released a composite sketch of the man believed to be involved in this case and an image of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).