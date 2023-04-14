Police release artist rendition of individual found dead in Toronto stairwell

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a deceased person found in a stairwell of a building in midtown Toronto.

The body was found around 6 p.m. on April 2 at a building near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.

The individual was not carrying any identification.

Police have described them as having curly hair that is longer on the top and shorter on the sides. They were wearing jean shorts, grey jogging pants, grey, white and blue sneakers, and a blue and black jacket. They also had a red and white bag.

Police say the individual was seen in the area at an ATM on March 31 at 8:50 p.m.

Investigators have released an artist’s rendition of the individual, as well as security camera images from the ATM.

They are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-5300 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.