TORONTO -- Toronto police are continuing to appeal for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old suspect in connection with the death of a cab driver in Scarborough last month.

“This is a particularly brutal murder, a violent murder, and committed by a young person. We’re eager to take him off the streets,” Det. Sgt. Henri Marsman said Tuesday afternoon.

On Oct. 24, police responded to a call about a taxi crashing into a fence in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East at around 8:45 p.m.

Officers found a cab driver inside the vehicle who was unconscious and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Police identified the victim as 73-year-old Christopher Jung, of Toronto.

Beck Taxi confirmed to CP24 that Jung was one of their employees and had driven a cab for over 40 years.

Police said a man wearing dark clothing was seen fleeing the area of the collision, and that shell casings were located near the scene.

The suspect was also a passenger in Jung’s cab, according to Marsman.

On Tuesday, police said a second judicial authorization was obtained to release the name and image of a minor wanted in connection with the homicide investigation.

“The initial authorization expired on November 3 at 12 p.m. Efforts were made to locate the young person but were not successful to date,” Marsman said.

Toronto resident Isaiah Twyman, 17, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder.

Police believe Twyman is armed and violent.

“He is known to frequent short-term rentals in the downtown core and the Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East area. If he’s seen please do not approach him. He's considered armed and dangerous, call 911 immediately,” Marsman said.

“I'd like to caution anyone that's aiding or assisting Mr. Twyman to avoid arrest may be liable for prosecution,” he added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from CP24's Joshua Freeman