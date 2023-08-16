Police recover nearly $3M worth of stolen vehicles in GTA theft ring investigation
Police have recovered nearly $3 million worth of stolen vehicles and laid more than 80 charges after dismantling a theft ring in York Region.
The investigation began in May, officials said in a news release issued Wednesday. Three suspects were identified and eight search warrants were executed.
During the course of the investigation, 31 stolen vehicles, valued at about $2.8 million, were recovered.
Officers also seized about $30,000 in cash, as well as police scanner devices, key re-programmers, and more than 100 master keys.
The three suspects—identified as Richmond Hill residents Ranvir Saffi, 24, Kuljeet Singh Sivia, 23, and Brampton resident Jasman Pannu, 21—are facing 83 charges in total.
The alleged offences include theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime and trafficking in property obtained by crime.
Police say that one of the accused was out on bail at the time for vehicle theft-related charges. They did not specify which suspect.
The charges have not been proven in court.
“The investigation remains ongoing,” police said in the news release.
“York Regional Police and our partners remain vigilant in our efforts to locate and recover stolen vehicles and to identify the criminal groups behind the thefts.”
Police warn that it could take just a few minutes for a thief to steal a vehicle using an electronic device. The suspect just needs to connect the device to a port below the dashboard and program the vehicle to accept a new key.
Investigators recommend parking in a locked garage and installing a lock on the data port to prevent thieves from gaining access.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact York Regional Police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.
