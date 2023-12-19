TORONTO
Toronto

Police recover 15 stolen vehicles in Vaughan

A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

A total of 15 stolen vehicles, most of which had been loaded into shipping containers, were traced to a private property in Vaughan and recovered by police last week.

Police say that they received a call on Dec. 15 from a vehicle-tracking company that had traced two stolen vehicles to a property near Keele Street and Maloy Street. There were allegedly a number of shipping containers on-site, where police found 14 stolen vehicles lodged inside after obtaining a search warrant.

According to police, the vehicles were high-end and the ones lodged inside of the shipping containers were being prepared for transport.

Police say that most of the vehicles were stolen from Toronto, York Region and Peel Region between Dec. 11 and Dec. 13.

Police say that those with vehicles recovered in the investigation are being contacted.

The investigation is ongoing.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Dozens of elephants die in drought-stricken Zimbabwe park

At least 100 elephants have died in Zimbabwe's largest national park in recent weeks because of drought, their carcasses a grisly sign of what wildlife authorities and conservation groups say is the impact of climate change and the El Nino weather phenomenon.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News