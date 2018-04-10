

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have ramped up search efforts for a six-year-old girl who disappeared from her Scarborough home early this morning.

Jasmine Williamson was in the care of a guardian at her home on Gilder Drive, in the area of Eglinton and Midland avenues, when the caregiver realized she was missing, at around 1 a.m.

“She is not prepared for the weather. She does not have a coat. I don’t believe she has any shoes on and she’s been missing since sometime early this morning,” Const. David Hopkinson told CP24. “We have a lot of officers that have flooded the area and are searching for her now.”

Police received a call about her disappearance at around 7:41 a.m. and attended the building shortly after.

They describe the girl as being about four-foot-six inches tall and 45 pounds. She was last seen wearing grey pants and white or green coloured pajamas.

Hopkinson said officers have not determined whether the girl left the building and are currently focusing their search efforts there. The circumstances have prompted police to escalate the search to a Level 3, which Hopkinson says is the highest search level police can implement in these situations.

“It employs the most amount of our resources,” he said. “It is used when we have grave concern and it is used to put more officers and resources toward the search.”

Investigators are in the process of obtaining the building’s security camera footage, Hopkinson said, but will continue to canvass the neighbourhood and nearby parks and ravines.

A command post has also been set up in the building's lobby.

“It may seem like it is just a building and you just need a couple officers but it is sometimes difficult to get into certain areas of the building,” he said. “We have to find a caretaker to open up different rooms and get us into places that maybe a six-year-old would find interesting. There will be garages, there will be cars, there is a fair amount of ground to cover.”

He said investigators have no reason to believe that the girl has been abducted and therefore have not issued an Amber Alert.

“For an Amber Alert to be issued, we have to have information that she’s been abducted and is in imminent danger. We don’t have that information yet, we’re still working on all that has happened throughout the night,” Hopkinson said. “Our officers are on scene, there are some that are investigating and the rest of them are searching for this little girl in the neighbourhood.”

Hopkinson said the girl’s caregivers or parents are “actively involved” in the search, as well as a group of volunteers.

“Kids wandering off at the age of six is fairly rare,” Hopkinson said. “We are concerned. We hope this turns out well but we have all our officers from 41 division concentrated in that area.”

Former Toronto police detective and CP24 crime specialist Steve Ryan, who is also at the scene, says he believes officers have put the building on lockdown where no one is allowed in or out of the building without first speaking to officers.

He says he isn’t surprised that police escalated the search level.

“They clearly have no explanation as to how or why this child is missing, so they’ve stepped up to level 3,” he said. “It’s grave concern at this point.”

Anyone who spots Williamson or has information about her whereabouts is being asked to call Toronto police immediately at 416-808-4100.