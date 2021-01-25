TORONTO -- A police pursuit that started in Halton Region and ended in Hamilton has led to 13 charges being laid against a 44-year-old man and Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) invoking its mandate.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, officers in Halton Region were alerted of a vehicle failing to stop for Ontario Provincial Police officers on the Queen Elizabeth Way, a news release issued by the Halton Regional Police Service on Monday said.

The vehicle was later observed by Halton police officers “driving in a dangerous manner” in Oakville and Burlington, the news release said.

According to the news release, as officers attempted to bring the vehicle to a stop, “it made contact with at least one Halton police cruiser” before ending up in a ditch in Hamilton along Highway 5, west of Highway 6.

Halton police said no officers were physically injured as a result of the incident.

A 44-year-old man, who has not been identified by officials, is now facing several charges in connection with the incident, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

“Additional charges may be pending,” Halton police said in the news release, adding the province’s police watchdog has been notified of the incident and has invoked its mandate.

“As required by law, no further information can be provided by the Halton Regional Police Service at this time,” the news release said.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to the SIU for further comment on the matter.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever Ontario police officers are involved in a death, serious injury or allegation of sexual assault.