TORONTO -- Peel Regional Police will be providing an update this morning on the investigation into the attempted murder of a woman shot with a crossbow at close range by a suspect posing as a deliveryman.

The incident occurred on the night of Nov. 7, 2018 at a home on Bayberry Drive, near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Highway 401, in Mississauga.

Police previously said a suspect dressed as a deliveryman showed up to a woman's home that evening and shortly after she answered the door, he shot her with a crossbow concealed in a box he was carrying.

The 44-year-old victim was critically injured but managed to call 911. She was subsequently rushed to a trauma centre, where she remained for several months.

Police say the woman sustained "life-altering injuries" following the incident.

"There’s absolutely no question in our mind that the intent in this particular case was the victim was not to have survived this attack,” Det. Sgt. Jim Kettles told reporters at a news conference last year.

A video of the suspect was previously released by police showing the moments just before and after the attack.

Police have not yet revealed a motive for the attack but previously said comments made to the victim at the time suggest she was the intended target.

Police also indicated that the perpetrator may have carried out the attack at the request of someone else.

Today's news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.