

The Canadian Press





THUNDER BAY, Ont. -- Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they're investigating a homicide after a suspected shooting over the weekend.

They say they were called to a city home on Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of possible gunshots.

Police say they found a 35-year-old man with serious injuries at the scene.

He was rushed to hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man's name has not been released.

Police do not currently have any suspects in custody and are urging anyone with information to come forward.