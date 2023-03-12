Police open homicide investigation after man found with gunshot wounds at Scarborough motel dies in hospital

The victim has been identified as Shawn Walters, of no fixed address. (Toronto Police Service) The victim has been identified as Shawn Walters, of no fixed address. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How BBC host's tweet, suspension upended U.K.'s sports weekend

The BBC's sports coverage was hit with a second day of severe disruptions Sunday as dozens of staff refused to work in solidarity with top soccer host Gary Lineker, who was suspended by the broadcaster after he tweeted criticism of the British government's asylum policy.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton