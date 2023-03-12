Police open homicide investigation after man found with gunshot wounds at Scarborough motel dies in hospital

Toronto police have opened their tenth homicide investigation of the year after a 39-year-old man, who was found at a Scarborough motel with gunshot wounds on Monday, succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

On March 6, police responded to a medical call at the Roycroft Motel, in the area of Kingston and McCowan roads, at around 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim with gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition where he remained until he died earlier today.

The victim has been identified as Shawn Walters, of no fixed address.

Police have not released any suspect information and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this incident and anyone who had contact with the victim between March 4 and March 6 to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.