Emergency crews are on the scene of a house explosion in Caledon this morning.

Police could not provide the exact location of the explosion but witnesses tell CP24 that the incident occurred on Maple Grove Road.

A large perimeter near the site of the explosion has been evacuated, police say.

Investigators have not released any information on injuries.

Speaking to CP24 on Sunday morning, a woman who lives near the scene of the explosion said she was awoken shortly after 6 a.m. to what she thought was an earthquake.

“I had both of my dogs in my room and one jumped on the bed because he was so startled and we have been awake ever since,” she said.

The resident said a friend who lives a few doors down from the scene of the explosion has been evacuated from her home after the blast caused light fixtures to fall from her ceiling.

Police are expected to provide more details about the incident later this morning.