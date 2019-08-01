

Codi Wilson , CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating a shooting at a North York apartment building that left one teen dead.

Officers were called to a building near Falstaff Avenue and Jane Street at around 1 a.m. after multiple residents reported hearing gunshots.

When police arrived, they found a male in a stairwell suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim, who is believed to be 16 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen has not been formally identified by investigators.

Police say three suspects, who appeared to be in their early 20s, fled the area in a dark-coloured Honda.

Homicide detectives, the coroner, and forensic officers were spotted at the building on Thursday morning.

Investigators are reviewing video surveillance footage in the area.