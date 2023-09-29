Toronto

    • Police on scene after pedestrian struck in Scarborough

    Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

    Police are on scene in the aftermath of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Scarborough on Friday morning.

    Police say the collision occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. The pedestrian was allegedly struck by the vehicle, the driver of which remained on scene following the crash.

    The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown at this time.

    The westbound lane of Kingston Road is closed at Claremore Avenue while officers investigate.

