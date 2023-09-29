Police on scene after pedestrian struck in Scarborough
Police are on scene in the aftermath of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Scarborough on Friday morning.
Police say the collision occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. The pedestrian was allegedly struck by the vehicle, the driver of which remained on scene following the crash.
The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown at this time.
The westbound lane of Kingston Road is closed at Claremore Avenue while officers investigate.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Some hospitals are bringing back masking - and the general public should consider it this fall too, experts say
Some hospitals are instigating stricter masking rules again amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases, and although we’ve probably seen the end of broad masking mandates, some experts say the general public should also be making more use of this tool in our arsenal of measures to fight illness.
Authorities dispatched to Britney Spears' home over video showing singer dancing with knives
Officials were called to the southern California home of Britney Spears on Wednesday to conduct a wellness check after the singer posted a video on social media depicting her dancing with knives.
BREAKING Dozens dead after blast in southwestern Pakistan at a rally celebrating birthday of Islam's prophet
A powerful bomb exploded near a mosque at a rally celebrating the birthday of Islam's Prophet Muhammad in southwestern Pakistan on Friday, killing at least 52 people and injuring nearly 70 others, police and a government official said.
Rotterdam hospital official says questions were raised over alleged gunman's mental state
A medical student accused of killing three people in shootings at an apartment and a hospital in the Dutch city of Rotterdam had been undergoing psychological examinations to establish whether he was mentally fit to become a doctor, a hospital official said Friday.
Military police under investigation over handling of sexual assault case
The Military Police Complaints Commission is investigating the way officers handled allegations of sexual assault against a soldier who took his own life, the commission announced Thursday.
In defiance of judge, Sask. premier to force school pronoun rules into law
In defiance of a King's Bench ruling, Saskatchewan's premier plans to force a controversial school pronoun policy into law.
EXCLUSIVE 'A shock and an embarrassment': Canada's governor general on Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran
Canada's Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War was 'a shock and an embarrassment,' and she's considering personally reaching out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Police search for answers after IED explosion in Barrie, Ont. parking lot
Police in Barrie continue to canvas a west-end neighbourhood, searching for answers after a vehicle explosion at an Anne Street apartment complex Wednesday morning.
Montreal
-
Watchdog investigating head-on collision involving Mascouche police
A head-on collision on Highway 25 Thursday night that left one person with severe injuries is being investigated by Quebec's police watchdog, the BEI.
-
Police investigating overnight shooting, suspicious fire in Riviere-des-Prairies
It was a busy night for Montreal police (SPVM) in the Rivière-des-Prairies borough, with investigators tackling a shooting and suspicious fire.
-
Northvolt to build $7B battery factory near Montreal, includes government money
Swedish manufacturer Northvolt says it will build a $7 billion gigafactory for electric vehicle batteries near Montreal that it claims will represent the largest private investment in Quebec's history.
London
-
Arrest made after violent home invasion leaves 81-year-old man with 'life-altering injuries'
Nearly three months after a violent home invasion left a man with 'life-altering injuries' that included a fractured skull and multiple lacerations that required 100 stitches, police in Sarnia have made an arrest.
-
Air Canada pilots picket at Toronto's Pearson as talks continue
Air Canada pilots are demonstrating at Toronto's Pearson airport today, calling for better wages and working conditions as talks with the country's biggest carrier continue.
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 16
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, will not be sitting until Tuesday, Oct. 2.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Hamilton man wanted for murder of Kitchener 18-year-old
Waterloo regional police have named a suspect in the murder of 18-year-old Joshua Tarnue and arrested another person in connection to the shooting.
-
Kitchener cat rescue being displaced by high-rise development
The Kitchener Stray Cat Rescue is searching for a new home after finding out the building they are currently in is being turned into a high-rise apartment.
-
Crash involving LRT train and vehicle in Kitchener
Kitchener Fire and paramedics are on scene of a crash involving an LRT train and a car on King Street South.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Ontario goverment promises affordable housing if new legislation approved
The Ontario government introduced the Affordable Homes and Good Jobs Act on Thursday, which, if passed, would make it cheaper and easier to build affordable homes.
-
Ottawa
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE New walk-in clinic in Ottawa's south end charging membership fee
The South Keys Health Centre, located at Bank Street and Hunt Club Road, is set to open next week and clinic officials say thousands of potential members are already on the waiting list, ready to pay $400 per person a year for access.
-
What a September! Last work day of the month ends with warm, sunny temperatures
What a September! Last work day of the months ends with warm, sunny temperatures
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 29-Oct. 1
Panda Game, Ottawa 67's home opener, Ottawa Redblacks game, Senators Fan Fest and the start of the haunting season. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Windsor
-
-
'An exploitation of the housing crisis': Windsor councillor calls rental listing disturbing
As Windsor-Essex and cities across the country deal with an affordable housing crisis, one rental listing in Windsor is catching the eye and ire of one city councillor.
-
Corvettes hit the street in support of Windsor Regional Hospital
A parade of Chevy Corvettes made a noticeable impression on Thursday morning when the cars circled the MET campus of Windsor Regional Hospital. But, it was for a very good cause.
Barrie
-
-
Gas prices expected to drop across southern Ontario
After rising 2 cents a litre Friday to 161.9, gas prices are set to fall Saturday.
-
Police appeal for help finding 14-year-old girl missing nearly a month
Investigators are appealing to the public for help finding a 14-year-old girl from Georgina who hasn't been seen or heard from in nearly a month.
Atlantic
-
N.S. opposition argues 222 government housing units insufficient for housing crisis in the province
Nova Scotia and the federal government's joint announcement to construct more than 220 public housing units on Wednesday is looked at as a step forward in the right direction, but critics say that number falls short of what's needed to address the housing crisis.
-
Nova Scotia to review freedom of information legislation after years of criticism
Nova Scotia's government is launching a review of its freedom of information legislation after years of criticism that the current system results in blacked-out government documents and a toothless review process.
-
Canada’s population jumps with immigrants lifting the numbers
Canada has seen exponential growth across the country over the last year according to new data released by Statistics Canada and the three Maritime Provinces are at the top of the chart.
Calgary
-
Charges of attempted murder, more laid in shooting outside YYC
Police have charged a man with attempted murder and more following a shooting outside Calgary International Airport on Wednesday.
-
How to best experience Alberta's larch march - before it's over
It only comes around once a year and it doesn’t stay long, but this year’s larch season has people flocking out to the mountains in Alberta.
-
Siksika man files human rights complaint against Alberta Health Services, hospital
A man from a First Nation in southern Alberta has filed a human rights complaint against the provincial health agency and a local hospital, alleging anti-Indigenous discrimination led to the death of his wife.
Winnipeg
-
Woman found dead in Winnipeg; homicide unit investigating
The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a woman was found dead in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood Thursday morning.
-
1 in 3 Manitobans not voting for PCs due to pandemic response: poll
One-third of Manitobans say the provincial government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has made them not want to vote for the Progressive Conservatives come election day, according to new polling.
-
'We’re going to be here': Landfill blockade removed, but protesters will still make their voices heard
A blockade set up Wednesday evening leading to the Brady Landfill came down on Thursday, but the protesters who put it up say they will be back if they need to be.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Missing woman involved in B.C. murder trial found dead
The search for Tracy Pickett, who had been missing since Tuesday, has ended tragically.
-
B.C. Sikh leader says RCMP warned him of threats to his life after Nijjar killing
A close associate of slain Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar says he has also been warned that his life may be in danger.
-
Why a B.C. city ended its decades-long ban on tattoo shops
Up until this week, opening a tattoo parlour in the Township of Langley in B.C.’s Fraser Valley was technically illegal.
Edmonton
-
Local $50M-lottery winner to travel Europe, buy Porsche
An Edmonton man won $50 million in a lottery draw earlier this month.
-
Man dead after striking concrete beam at West Edmonton Mall while standing in sunroof
A man is dead following a mishap Thursday at West Edmonton Mall's parkade.
-
Class-action lawsuit seeks compensation for Canadian consumers who bought Cold-FX products
A Canadian class-action lawsuit alleges the effectiveness of Cold-FX products was falsely advertised, and seeks compensation for anyone who bought the products.