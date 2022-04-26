Police officer struck and injured by driver in North York

A Toronto police officer was seriously injured when he was struck by a driver while directing traffic around an area of construction in North York on Monday night.

Toronto police say the officer was engaged in a paid duty assignment directing traffic in the area of Finch Avenue and Signet Drive, west of Highway 400, when he was struck by a driver passing west through the area just after 11 p.m, Monday.

He was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

The intersection is closed while police work to locate the driver involved.