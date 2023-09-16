Police officer injured while responding to assault at Toronto subway station

A police officer is in hospital after being injured while trying to make an arrest at a TTC subway station in Etobicoke Saturday evening.

Toronto police responded to Kipling Station just after 7:20 p.m. for reports of a man who had assaulted several people in the bus bay.

Duty Insp. Jeff Bangild said officers arrived to find two people fighting.

When one officer jumped in to arrest one of the individuals, Bangild said the officer got injured in the leg during the scuffle.

Shortly after, one man was taken into custody. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.