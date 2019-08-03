Police officer breaks down signing off for final shift before retirement
Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, August 3, 2019 12:09PM EDT
A police officer logging off for duty for the last time before retirement became emotional during her final radio call to colleagues.
Barrie police Constable Janet Schefter has been an officer for more 30 years and yesterday completed her last day in uniform.
“It’s truly been an honour to be a police officer and serve the citizens of Barrie,” Schefter, holding back tears, said in her radio message.
“I just want to say thank you to everyone.”
“And one last time, I’m going to go 10-7 for shift.”
“Goodnight.”
Barrie police has thanked Schefter for her decades of service with the force.
“You can retire today knowing that you made a difference in the lives of many,” Barrie police said in a tweet.
The video of Schefter’s radio call was posted to Twitter by Barrie police and has been viewed nearly 20,000 times in 19 hours.