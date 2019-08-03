

Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto





A police officer logging off for duty for the last time before retirement became emotional during her final radio call to colleagues.

Barrie police Constable Janet Schefter has been an officer for more 30 years and yesterday completed her last day in uniform.

“It’s truly been an honour to be a police officer and serve the citizens of Barrie,” Schefter, holding back tears, said in her radio message.

#BarriePolice Constable Janet Schefter logs off duty for the last time as her career in policing has come full circle. The words “thank you” don’t hardly seem enough to say on a day like today. Your #BarriePolice family wish you a happy, safe and enjoyable retirement. pic.twitter.com/ODtUvsr0xl — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) August 2, 2019

“I just want to say thank you to everyone.”

“And one last time, I’m going to go 10-7 for shift.”

“Goodnight.”

Thank you Constable Janet Schefter for your years of dedicated service to the citizens of @cityofbarrie. Your #BarriePolice family will miss you. You can retire today knowing that you made a difference in the lives of many. #CommittedToOurCommunity pic.twitter.com/HKPWqF9tRy — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) August 2, 2019

Barrie police has thanked Schefter for her decades of service with the force.

“You can retire today knowing that you made a difference in the lives of many,” Barrie police said in a tweet.

The video of Schefter’s radio call was posted to Twitter by Barrie police and has been viewed nearly 20,000 times in 19 hours.