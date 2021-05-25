TORONTO -- Toronto police say they are treating the death of a 46-year-old woman as a homicide after two people were found dead at a home in Scarborough on Saturday.

Police were called to 25 James Park Square, in the area of McNicoll Avenue and Brimley Road, at around 7:45 p.m. on May 22 for a wellness check.

Officers arrived at the home to find a woman dead inside a hallway. Police said she had obvious signs of trauma.

A man was also found dead in the basement of the home.

Police identified the woman Monday as 46-year-old Daisy Sehgal of Toronto. They said an autopsy determined that she died of neck compression.

Police identified the man as 50-year-old Anurag Kalwar of Toronto.

The two were married, police told CP24.

The homicide unit has taken over the case but police said Monday that they are not looking for any outstanding suspects.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators.