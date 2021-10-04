VANCOUVER -- A man who is alleged to have been driving an Audi at a high speed and caused a crash that killed a 58-year-old woman is wanted by police.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 3 on the Gardiner Expressway near Islington Avenue in Toronto.

Police said a white 2015 Audi R8, with the licence plate CTPV512, was travelling south on Highway 427 at a high rate of speed before it went onto the Gardiner Expressway.

The Audi then struck the back of a grey Nissan, which lost control and struck the guard rail. The Nissan flipped onto its roof and sustained significant damage.

The 58-year-old passenger of the Nissan was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died, say police. The 61-year-old man driving the Nissan sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the Audi R8 came to a stop on the right shoulder of the highway and the driver fled on foot.

Multiple motorists stopped to offer assistance and a few took video of the scene moments after the crash, police said.

Authorities are now asking anyone with video of the incident to contact police.

Investigators said they have identified Kalyan Trivedi as a person of interest in the investigation and request that he contact police. Police did not say if he was the driver of the Audi.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Trivedi on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3 are also asked to contact police.