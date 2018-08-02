

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police have released the identities of two Hamilton paramedics facing criminal charges in connection with the death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi – a teen hailed as a Good Samaritan.

On December 2, 2017, Al-Hasnawi was trying to stop two men from harassing an older man near Main and Wentworth streets when he was shot and killed.

The 19-year-old’s father previously told CTV News Toronto that the paramedics who responded to the scene said his son was “acting” and brushed off the severity of his injuries.

Majed Al-Hasnawi claimed the paramedics were rough with his son and laughed when he told them he couldn’t breathe.

Witnesses to the ordeal provided similar descriptions of the paramedics’ alleged actions, saying the pair took too long to treat and transport Al-Hasnawi.

The charges, confirmed Wednesday night, come after Hamilton police requested that the Niagara Regional Police Service conduct an investigation into the allegations levied against the paramedics.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested and charged two suspects this week.

Fifty-three-year-old Steven Snively, of Hamilton, and 29-year-old Christopher Marchant, of Whitby, are both facing a charge of failing to provide the necessaries of life. They were both released on a promise to appear in Hamilton court on Sept. 11.

If convicted, they could each face up to five years in prison.

Niagara police said a team of investigators were brought in to probe the “complex and intricate” case.

Police Chief Bryan MacCulloch the seven-month investigation involved more than 60 interviews with witnesses and numerous documents, video and audio recordings.

“This was a very difficult and challenging case for our investigators, who will continue to work with the Crown Attorney’s Office during the prosecution phase of this case as it proceeds through the Courts,” MacCulloch said. “While our investigation has concluded, we recognize that this continues to be a very tragic situation for the family of the deceased and our thoughts and condolences certainly go out to them.”

Al-Hasnawi’s father and two brothers have since launched a $10-million lawsuit against Hamilton Paramedics Services and the paramedics in question, claiming negligence on part of all involved.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

A friend of the family told CTV News that they feel a sense of justice by the charges but said still concerned about the time it took for police to come to this decision.

“I understand they had a thorough investigation they had to work on but at the same time, there were statements from many people apart of the community, part of the family, bystanders and people in the neighbourhood who all said the same thing,” Firas Al-Najim said.

“It’s really painful that it took this long.”

Criminal defence lawyer Ari Goldkind called the case “extraordinarily rare.”

Whether or not the paramedics are convicted, Goldkind said the case will have far-reaching effects on those working in the industry.

“What a chilling effect across Canada today for any first-responder or EMT paramedic who now will be quaking in his or her boots as to whether they’re going to be analyzed with a fine tooth comb and end up in the criminal arena,” he told CTV News Toronto.

“One could say, on the flip side, this will make sure that something like this never happens again.”

The president of the union representing Hamilton and Brant County front-line paramedics, Mario Posteraro, said the union intends to “vigorously defend” their members against the charges.

The suspects accused in Al-Haswani’s shooting death, Dale Buringsky King, 19, and James Anthony Robert Matheson, 20, have both been arrested and charged.

King is facing a second-degree murder charge while Matheson is facing a charge of accessory after the fact.