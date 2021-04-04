Investigators have named a 21-year-old man shot to death in Toronto’s Etobicoke area on Saturday.

Toronto police said Habil Abdilahi Hassan and another man were driving in a vehicle heading north on Scarlett Road on Saturday, sometime before 5:40 p.m.

Another vehicle pulled up alongside them and at least two suspects opened fire on their vehicle, striking both Hassan and the other occupant of the car.

The victims then drove to 35 Trehorne Drive, off of Royal York Road, and dialed 911.

One man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries while Hassan was taken to hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

The two suspects believed to be involved in the shooting then crashed their car into another vehicle at the corner of Scarlett and Dixon roads and fled the scene on foot.

One is described as a Black male, age 20 to 25, last seen wearing a dark coat and dark coloured plants.

The second is described as a Black male, age 20 to 25, wearing a blue surgical mask and light coloured jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 416-808-7400.