TORONTO -- A 12-year-old boy is in some trouble after going for a joyride on the QEW overnight.

At around 1:30 a.m., Toronto police received several calls about a suspected impaired driver in northwest Toronto.

Multiple callers said they saw a burgundy SUV driving in an erratic manner, police said.

Both the Toronto police and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) teamed up to look for the vehicle.

After investigating, police determined the vehicle was missing from a family home near Islington Avenue and Albion Road.

It was also determined that the vehicle owner's son was missing.

After receiving more calls about the vehicle, police found the SUV on the QEW west of Hurontario Street early Tuesday morning.

Several police cruisers were involved to bring the child to a safe stop on the highway.

The boy had no injuries and there was no damage to the vehicle, police said.

Police brought the child’s father to the scene.

The father and son were questioned by police before going home.