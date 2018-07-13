

A bear on the loose in Port Perry, Ont. is under the watchful eye of Durham regional police officers while they await further assistance to contain the animal.

Concerned residents called police shortly before 7 a.m. to report that the bear was roaming along Ella Street.

“They had concerns that there were a lot of kids in the area at the time,” Const. George Tudos told CP24 via phone.

At some point, the bear got spooked and climbed up a tree on nearby Cochrane Street.

Tudos said Ministry of Natural Resources officials will likely tranquilize the animal before relocating it a forest. Durham police officers are monitoring the bear in the meantime.

“Every situation is different and in this case it doesn’t seem the bear is aggressive in any manner, however things do change,” he said. “Right now we have everything safe and calm and the bear is just sitting in the tree.”