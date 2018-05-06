

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A man accused of stealing an Uber driver’s car near Union Station and crashing into other vehicles while fleeing the scene has been arrested and charged, Toronto police say.

The incident occurred near the downtown transportation hub shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police say a 46-year-old man has stopped in the area to pick up an Uber fare when another man jumped into his car and fled.

The suspect, police allege, struck several cars in the area before jumping out of the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

He was eventually apprehended by GO Transit officers.

Some of the occupants of the vehicles that were struck sustained minor injuries. No one was hospitalized and no pedestrians were hit.

Police say 49-year-old Kevin Garret, of Toronto, was arrested following the incident.

He is facing a number of charges, including theft under $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor-vehicle, four counts of failing to stop at the scene of a collision, driving while impaired, and driving while under suspension.

Anyone with new information about the incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.