

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A man was taken to hospital in serious condition after police say he was run over by a truck he was trying to fix on the side of the road in Burlington.

According to Halton Regional Police, a 17-year-old male was driving in the area of Dundas Street and Appleby Line at around 7 p.m. when the truck he was driving began to have mechanical issues.

Police said the teen pulled the vehicle over to the east side of the road and called his father for help.

When his father arrived, police said he thought there might be issues with the accelerator and began to try to diagnose the problem.

The father was standing with one foot on the gas and one foot on the roadway when police said he told his son to start the car.

The vehicle automatically began to move forward, turned to the left, and crossed the median into the westbound lanes.

At one point, police said the father, who was holding on to the door frame, let go of the vehicle and was run over by one of the wheels of the truck.

The truck continued on northbound and collided with a guiderail.

The man was taken to Hamilton General Hospital after suffering a broken angle, sternum, and tibia.

The road was closed for a few hours on Wednesday night but the area subsequently reopened.