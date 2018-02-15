

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after an assault in Scarborough early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Old Kingston Road and Military Trail at around 1:30 a.m. and found a male suffering from very serious injuries.

He was taken to a trauma centre via emergency run in life-threatening condition.

Police later said the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was injured as a result of an assault but did not specifically explain the nature of his injuries.

Investigators have also not released any information on possible suspects.

Toronto police are asking witnesses to contact 43 Division.