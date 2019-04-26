

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A third man wanted in connection with the kidnapping of a Chinese international student in Markham last month has now been arrested, York Regional Police confirmed Friday.

The suspect, who police allege helped kidnap 22-year-old Wanzhen Lu from an underground parking garage near Highway 7 and Birchmount Road, was arrested on Thursday.

Police previously said that Lu, a Chinese national who is currently studying in Toronto, was with a female friend in the parking garage at around 6 p.m. on March 23 when a group of male suspects pulled up in a Dodge Caravan. According to investigators, one suspect shocked the victim with a stun gun multiple times and forced him into the van before it sped away.

The 22-year-old was found safe in Gravenhurst four days later by a man who was out walking his dog.

Two men, identified by police as 33-year-old Hashim Abdullahi and 37-year-old Toronto resident Abdullahi Adan, were subsequently arrested in the case.

They have charged with been kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, and assault.

In a news release issued Friday, York Regional Police confirmed that a third man, identified as 22-year-old Nathan Plater, is also facing charges in the case.

Plater, who is a resident of Clearwater Township, has been charged with forcible confinement, kidnapping, and possession of a prohibited firearm.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a fourth suspect, identified by investigators as 28-year-old Muzamil Addow, of Toronto.

“The investigation is ongoing. York Regional Police continue to dedicate significant resources to find additional suspects, as they are still at large and are considered armed and dangerous,” police said in the news release.

“We strongly recommend that the suspects involved in this kidnapping seek legal counsel and turn themselves in.”