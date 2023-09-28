Police make arrest in violent carjacking involving 81-year-old victim

Police have made an arrest in connection with a violent attempted carjacking involving an elderly victim in Vaughan this past summer.

Police say the suspect responded to an advertisement for the victim’s silver Lexus SUV on August 28 and arranged to go on a test drive.

The victim accompanied the suspect on the test drive.

It is alleged that following the test drive the suspect attempted to grab the keys from the victim, resulting in a brief physical struggle.

The victim fell to the ground as a result and sustained minor injuries.

Police say that the suspect was able to steal the victim’s cellphone but was not successful in taking the vehicle.

He then fled the scene on foot.

Police say that the suspect was ultimately arrested on Tuesday while operating a different stolen vehicle.

Muhannad Abdullah Alzahrani, 18, of Markham, has been charged with robbery and passion of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

His arrest comes just days after York Regional Police held a news conference to speak out about a rise in vehicle thefts and launch a new crime prevention campaign.

At that news conference, police said that there have been 3,300 reported vehicle thefts so far this year, which is nearly double the pace from 2022.