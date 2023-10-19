Police make arrest in sexual assault of minor in Vaughan park

A 35-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a minor in a Vaughan park last month.

It happened in Agostino Park, which is in the vicinity of Rutherford Road and Confederation Parkway, back on Sept. 22.

Police say that the 15-year-old victim was in the park at around 9:30 p.m. when she was first approached by a suspect. It is alleged that during the subsequent interaction, the suspect touched the girl in a sexual manner.

A suspect, identified as 35-year-old Vaughan resident Irakli Logua, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with sexual interference and sexual assault.

Police say that the arrest was made “as a result of tips from the public.”

Investigators believe there may be other victims, according to police.

A photo of the suspect has been released for that reason.

“Anyone with information is urged to come forward,” police said in a news release.