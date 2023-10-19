Toronto

    • Police make arrest in sexual assault of minor in Vaughan park

    Vaughan resident Irakli Logua, 35, is shown in this handout photo. Logua has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. Vaughan resident Irakli Logua, 35, is shown in this handout photo. Logua has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

    A 35-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a minor in a Vaughan park last month.

    It happened in Agostino Park, which is in the vicinity of Rutherford Road and Confederation Parkway, back on Sept. 22.

    Police say that the 15-year-old victim was in the park at around 9:30 p.m. when she was first approached by a suspect. It is alleged that during the subsequent interaction, the suspect touched the girl in a sexual manner.

    A suspect, identified as 35-year-old Vaughan resident Irakli Logua, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with sexual interference and sexual assault.

    Police say that the arrest was made “as a result of tips from the public.”

    Investigators believe there may be other victims, according to police.

    A photo of the suspect has been released for that reason.

    “Anyone with information is urged to come forward,” police said in a news release.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of last resort,' audit finds

    Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News