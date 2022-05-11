Police make arrest in 'senseless' murder of man in Toronto parking lot
Police have made an arrest in the murder of a 36-year-old Ajax, Ont. man who they say was "senselessly" shot in a Toronto plaza parking lot early Saturday morning over a chain that he was wearing around his neck.
Investigators say that the victim, identified as Peter Oscar Khan, was in a parking lot at the rear of a plaza near Sheppard and Morningside avenues at around 3 a.m. on Saturday when the suspect approached him, ripped a chain off his neck at gunpoint and shot him.
Police allege that the suspect “casually” walked away from the scene after the shooting but soon found another victim in the same parking lot, who was also wearing a chain. It is alleged that the suspect shot that victim as well and made off with the jewelry, ultimately getting into a vehicle and driving away.
Both men were rushed to hospital after the shootings. Khan was pronounced dead shortly after arrival while the other victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.
Police say that investigators have since determined that the same suspect is also responsible for a third “chain rip” robbery committed in the Kennedy and Ellesmere roads area about 90 minutes prior to the shootings. There were no injuries reported as a result of that robbery.
“This was a very, very tragic incident, a senseless act of violence,” Det. Sgt. Tiffany Castell told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday morning. “To have three robberies, individuals held at gunpoint happen in the span of 90 minutes and to have someone lose their life so senselessly is really devastating and I am just so thankful we were able to bring this to a successful conclusion in the sense that we are able to seek justice. But that doesn’t bring Mr. Khan back and that doesn’t bring any comfort to the community in the sense that they lost someone who they really loved.”
Police released surveillance camera images of the suspect and a vehicle that he is believed to have fled the scene in within about 24 hours of the shootings.
Castell said that a “keen-eyed officer” with the 41 Division Community Response Unit then spotted the suspect vehicle in a parking lot at Kennedy and Ellesmere roads late Sunday afternoon, not far from where the earlier robbery took place.
She said that police were in the process of seizing the vehicle when a suspect showed up and attempted to get inside. He subsequently took off on foot but was apprehended about 15 minutes later following a foot pursuit.
He was initially charged with robbery-related offences and held in custody for a period of 72 hours but on Tuesday police added a charge of first-degree murder in connection with Khan’s death.
Castell said that police are continuing to investigate but do not believe Khan was targeted for any reason other than robbery.
“It was property jewelry that was taken from the deceased’s neck and that is why he lost his life, because of a chain he had around his neck sadly,” she said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Flight schedules, out-of-practice travellers contributing to long lines at Canadian airports: minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says Canada's airport security agency is increasing its staffing, but that a lack of workers is not the main culprit for the unacceptable delays passengers are facing this spring.
Stephen Lecce apologizes for participating in fraternity 'slave auction'
One of Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford's highest profile candidates is apologizing after a report emerged about him participating in a fraternity house 'slave auction' when he was in university.
Police say 'innocent woman' killed, man injured after road rage shooting in southeast Calgary
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
Gymnastics Canada and provincial bodies face class-action lawsuit over alleged abuse
More than a dozen former Canadian gymnasts have launched a class-action lawsuit claiming lasting physical and psychological damages suffered over many years.
Here's how to watch tonight's Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls will be debating in English later tonight in Edmonton, Alta. It's the first of two official debates organized. CTV News will be live-streaming the debate, starting with a pre-debate special at 7:30 p.m. ET. Our reporters will also be offering real-time updates and analysis, and you can follow along here.
Quebec asks Ottawa to close Roxham Road crossing between Canada, U.S.
The Quebec government is demanding that the federal government close the Roxham Road crossing between Canada and the U.S.
Canadians to see biggest price increase at restaurants over cooking oil shortage: expert
Poor harvests due to climate change, supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have created food production shortages worldwide, with cooking oil being the latest product impacted.
Canadian government charters flights for Ukrainians fleeing war
Three Canadian charter flights to bring Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion will depart Poland in the coming weeks.Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says the flights will be available to some of the more than 90,000 Ukrainians approved for emergency travel to Canada.
How to save money as gas prices continue to soar
Experts say Canadians can expect a summer of sticker shock at the pumps as the price of gas continues to climb on surging demand amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. CTVNews.ca looks at how drivers can reduce the impact on their daily budget as costs soar.
Montreal
-
Children hospitalized near Montreal after eating cannabis candy found on school bus
Three young students at an elementary school in an off-island Montreal suburb were hospitalized after eating cannabis candy this week, their school has confirmed. The children, reportedly aged six and seven, found the candy on the floor of their school bus and ate it.
-
Quebec woman raises alarm after region's only horse vet forced out over language law
Horse owners in a part of western Quebec say the province's language laws are forcing them to lose their only veterinarian at a time when there's already a critical shortage of animal doctors.
-
Stanstead College students allege sexual assault, argue nothing has been done to protect them or others
Two students at Stanstead College in Quebec's Eastern Townships are claiming a classmate sexually assaulted them.
London
-
Stephen Lecce apologizes for participating in fraternity 'slave auction'
One of Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford's highest profile candidates is apologizing after a report emerged about him participating in a fraternity house 'slave auction' when he was in university.
-
Minor injuries to London police officer and suspect during arrest
A London, Ont. police officer received minor injuries after an altercation with a person being arrested.
-
Man in custody following weapons investigation in east London
A man is in custody following a weapons investigation in London, Ont. Wednesday after a citizen reported hearing the sound of gunshots.
Kitchener
-
Landmark Waterloo restaurant listed for sale at $3 million
Sonny's Restaurant, on Weber St. in Waterloo, has been put up for sale.
-
Home away from home: Waterloo couple opens up home to Ukrainian family
As families continue to flee the violence in Ukraine, some have been able to find safety in Waterloo region.
-
Rescuers save swan at Elora Gorge
A swan named Miss Peggy ran into some trouble at the Elora Gorge and needed to be rescued.
Northern Ontario
-
Put off cutting your lawn until June
There’s a new initiative in May that’s calling on homeowners to refrain from mowing lawns in order to enhance pollination.
-
Laurentian faces numerous court cases related to insolvency
A court docket for hearings this week in Toronto reveals the long list of creditors of Laurentian University will have to satisfy to emerge from insolvency.
-
North Bay man found guilty of 1980 murder, eligible for parole after 15 years
The man charged 40 years after the brutal murder of a North Bay woman in her home has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison.
Ottawa
-
Quebec woman raises alarm after region's only horse vet forced out over language law
Horse owners in a part of western Quebec say the province's language laws are forcing them to lose their only veterinarian at a time when there's already a critical shortage of animal doctors.
-
Watson 'wouldn't rule out' possible tax levy to help pay for new Civic Campus
Ottawa mayor Jim Watson says he wouldn’t rule out the possibility that a hospital levy could show up on municipal tax bills in the future to help fund the new Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus.
-
Hottest May 11 in Ottawa in more than 100 years
Ottawa could see record-breaking warm temperatures today and throughout the week.
Windsor
-
Worker dies in industrial accident at Atlas Tube in Harrow
Essex County OPP say a worker has died after an industrial accident in Harrow.
-
'We are ready to reconnect': WSO to celebrate 75 years of music with 2022-2023 season
The Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO) launched its new season Wednesday, celebrating the 75 years of music it has brought to the region.
-
Chatham-Kent firefighters battle large pallet fire in Wallaceburg
Chatham-Kent firefighters responded to a large pallet fire in Wallaceburg on Wednesday morning.
Barrie
-
Tents expose homeless plight
Honks and hoots drew attention to the camping tents set up along Lakeshore to highlight the peril of the homeless in Barrie.
-
Ontario's honey bees in peril
A tiny parasitic mite, a very tough winter and cold spring are being blamed for significant honey bee colony losses in Ontario.
-
Good Samaritans forge 'bucket brigade' to save Muskoka home from fire
Contractors teamed up with some neighbours to forge a 'bucket brigade' to save a Gravenhurst home from fire.
Atlantic
-
Out-of-control wildfire in Yarmouth County triples in size; air quality alert remains in effect
An out-of-control wildfire in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County has tripled in size since the Department of Natural Resource's last update Wednesday morning.
-
More evidence emerges of N.S. mass shooter's long history of domestic abuse
The former wife of the man responsible for the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia says he once pinned her to the floor during a fit of rage, confirming that the killer's violence towards women extended back to the 1990s.
-
Parole conditions changed for former Nova Scotia fugitive found in Latin America
A man who was a fugitive in Latin America for five years after fatally shooting another man in Nova Scotia can now move from his halfway house.
Calgary
-
Police say 'innocent woman' killed, man injured after road rage shooting in southeast Calgary
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
-
Government cuts size of grants available to religious, cultural groups for security upgrades, but makes program retroactive
The Alberta government is now reimbursing organizations who enhanced their security strategy in response to hate-motivated attacks before the province began providing money to do so.
-
Copping, Hinshaw to update Alberta COVID-19 data Wednesday
Alberta Health will update the province's COVID-19 data Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged for 'accidentally' shooting teen: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service responded to two separate violent incidents on Tuesday, including one where a teenage girl was shot “accidentally.”
-
Wednesday morning fire leaves Winnipeg house with severe damage
A home on Winnipeg’s Loudoun Road has been left with severe fire, smoke and water damage following a fire on Wednesday morning.
-
'Full flood mode': Manitoba municipality dealing with closed roads, evacuations amid flooding
The mayor of one Manitoba municipality said the community is in “full flood mode,” as it deals with rising water levels.
Vancouver
-
Missing Abbotsford teen may be travelling with 47-year-old man, police say
A 15-year-old girl who has been missing from Abbotsford since last Friday is believed to be "in the company of" a 47-year-old man, according to an update from police.
-
2 firefighters injured after 3-alarm blaze at Penticton Toyota dealership
Penticton fire crews responded to a large blaze at a Toyota dealership early Wednesday morning.
-
Gymnastics Canada and provincial bodies face class-action lawsuit over alleged abuse
More than a dozen former Canadian gymnasts have launched a class-action lawsuit claiming lasting physical and psychological damages suffered over many years.
Edmonton
-
Oilers defenceman Nurse suspended one game for head-butting Danault
Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse will miss Game 6 of Edmonton's first-round playoff series with Los Angeles after the NHL suspended him one game for head-butting Kings forward Phillip Danault.
-
Pilot's decision making, deteriorating weather led to Alberta helicopter crash: TSB
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a fatal helicopter crash in northwestern Alberta last year was due to the pilot’s decision to fly in poor weather conditions at night.
-
Government cuts size of grants available to religious, cultural groups for security upgrades, but makes program retroactive
The Alberta government is now reimbursing organizations who enhanced their security strategy in response to hate-motivated attacks before the province began providing money to do so.