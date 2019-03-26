

CTV News Toronto





An arrest has been made in the investigation into the kidnapping of a Chinese student from Markham, but the 22-year-old remains missing.

York Regional Police said a 35-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning.

While the man is believed to be involved in the abduction, police have not laid charges at this time nor have they released his name.

“Our investigators are speaking with him, trying to get any information that he might have. Our focus right now is finding Mr. Lu and any information this person may have to direct us to where he might be is going to be extremely valuable,” Const. Andy Pattenden told CP24.

“The investigation is definitely progressing here. So it’s time that the suspects let Mr. Lu go and turn themselves in.”

Wanzhen Lu was ambushed in the underground parking garage of his 15 Water Walk Drive condo building on Saturday night. According to police, a minivan sped up next to Lu and his friend as they walked toward the elevator and three masked suspects jumped out.

Lu was Tasered multiple times and eventually forced into the Dodge Caravan, where the waiting driver took off.

He hasn’t been seen since.

On Sunday morning, police released a series of images of the suspect and vehicle, taken from security video in the building.

By Sunday night, investigators had located the minivan abandoned at an undisclosed location in Toronto.

A motive for the case has not been determined and is part of the ongoing investigation.

The arrest was announced on Tuesday morning, but police said there is still no sign of Lu.

“I can tell you that this investigation is being led by the best of our investigative teams and we have all of our resources here doing everything that we can to try to find Mr. Lu and have been doing so ever since he went missing,” Pattenden said.

“They (the suspects) haven’t reached out for any sort of demands. It's a unique case, we just don’t see things like this in York Region… That’s why we have every available resource working on this.”

During a news conference yesterday, police stayed relatively mum on Lu’s background. The Chinese national is said to be studying in Toronto, but it’s not known what school he attends.

Lu’s family arrived in Canada from China on Monday and has met with investigators. Police have also been working closely with the Chinese consulate since his disappearance.

Pattenden said it was tips from the public that led police to the minivan. He hopes the same cooperation from the public will lead officers to Lu.

“There is a lot of information coming in from the public,” he said.

“We know people know who these suspects are. We need them to give us a call and provide us with some information and some direction here so that we can find Mr. Lu in good health.”

Lu has been described as an Asian male with short hair that is cropped at the sides. He wears dark-rimmed eyeglasses and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and white running shoes.

He is also known to go by the name Peter.

Police believe the four suspects involved are all males.

The first suspect was last seen wearing blue pants and a jacket, the second suspect was wearing a black Canada Goose jacket, the third suspect was wearing dark blue jeans and black jacket, and the fourth was wearing a green or yellow jacket with a hood.

Anyone with information about Lu’s whereabouts or the case is being asked to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.