Police make arrest in hit-and-run that left construction worker with life-altering injuries

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run along a closed down highway that left a construction worker with life-altering injuries.

The incident happened in the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 near Victoria Park Avenue shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police previously said that there was a full closure of the highway for line painting and lane realignment when a suspect operating a black Corvette crashed through some barriers and made their way down the highway, eventually striking a road maintenance worker before fleeing the scene.

In a video update posted to Twitter on Wednesday, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirmed that a suspect has now been taken into custody in connection with the incident and will appear in court for a bail hearing this afternoon.

Update: 24-year-old from North York in custody pending a bail hearing facing charges of Dangerous Driving, and Fail to Stop at a collision scene - both cause bodily harm.

Schmidt said that the vehicle believed to have been used in the hit-and-run, meanwhile, has been located abandoned in a parking lot in the southern portion of Scarborough.

“Thank you to everyone who assisted with this investigation and who provided tips and information to investigators that have led us to this point now,” Schmidt said.

Police say that the suspect is charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm and driving while suspended.

The victim remains in hospital with what police are describing as “serious and life-altering injuries.”