Police make arrest in forcible confinement investigation at Toronto subway station

Police have arrested a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a 14-year-old girl inside a Toronto subway station last week.

It happened at Royal York Station in the Bloor Street West and Royal York Road area at around 1:30 p.m. on April 5.

Police say that the victim was in the station when she was approached by a man who proceeded to put his arms around her. Authorities allege that the man subsequently began escorting the girl in his direction, despite her asking him to let her go.

They say that a citizen who saw the interaction then intervened, ultimately pulling the girl away from the man, who left the area prior to the arrival of police.

News of an arrest in the case comes just two days after police released surveillance camera footage of a suspect in the case.

Leszek Kaptur, 73, of Toronto, is charged with one count of kidnapping.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 15.