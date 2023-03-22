Police looking to speak with two females who witnessed hit-and-run near Vaughan Mills

Police want to speak with two females who witnessed a serious hit-and-run collision near Vaughan Mills mall that critically injured a man earlier this month.

The crash happened on March 5 at the intersection of Jane Street and Riverock Gate, which is south of Rutherford Road.

York Regional Police (YRP) said at about 9:20 a.m. they were called to that area for a report of a fail-to-remain collision.

At the scene, officers learned that an adult male had been hit by the driver of a vehicle who fled.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they have identified the suspect vehicle as a red Ford SUV.

They said the driver involved in the fail-to-remain collision was exiting a Walmart Store at 1900 Major Mackenzie Dr., west of McNaughton Road East, at around 9:15 a.m. on March 5 when they nearly hit two female pedestrians walking together.

“Police believe these two witnesses can provide valuable information to assist in the investigation and are encouraging them to come forward,” YRP said in a March 21 release.

The first witness is described as a white female with blond hair pulled back into a bun or ponytail. She was last seen wearing a black puffy winter coat, black pants, and white running shoes, and carrying a blue Walmart bag.

The second witness is only described as a white female. She was last seen wearing a black toque, a purple puffy winter coat, burgundy pants, and tan-coloured UGG boots.

Police are also urging any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision, to contact YRP’S Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8577 (TIPS) or www.1800222tips.com.