TORONTO -- Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a pedestrian who was critically injured in a collision in Rexdale Tuesday night.

Shortly after 7 p.m., officers responded to a call for a collision in the area of Finch and Kipling avenues.

A man was reportedly standing on the south curb when a 61-year-old man was driving east on Finch Avenue.

The pedestrian then walked onto the roadway and was struck, police said.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and has not yet been identified.

“Despite the best efforts of investigators, the pedestrian has not yet been identified and officers are appealing to the public to help identify him,” police said in a news release.

The pedestrian is described as in his late 30s to early 40s, with a brown complexion and medium build. He was wearing a gold and brown winter jacket, a blue hoodie and black jeans.

Police would like to speak to anyone with dash camera or security video of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).