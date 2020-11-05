TORONTO -- Police are asking the public for help in identifying family members of a Toronto man who died last month.

Calvin Little, 63, passed away at his home in the area of Kingston Road and Main Street in Toronto’s Beaches neighbourhood on Oct. 11, according to police.

“After exhaustive efforts, police are still unable to locate any next of kin to inform them of his passing,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.

A picture of the deceased man has been released by police in hopes of identifying members of his family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

His death is not believed to be suspicious, police said.