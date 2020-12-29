TORONTO -- York Regional Police are trying to identify the next of kin of a man who was found deceased in Markham, Ont. earlier this month.

On Dec. 9, investigators say police were called to a residence on Manston Crescent just before midnight for a report of an injured person. When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a 55-year-old man who was deceased.

The cause of death, according to police, was determined to be natural and not suspicious.

The man has since been identified by police as Cheuk Wai Yip. Investigators say that he worked as a telecommunications engineer in the Greater Toronto Area and was also referred to as “Paul.”

They say Yip immigrated to Canada from Hong Kong in 2011 and has family who reside there.

“To date, investigators have been unable to identify any next of kin for Mr. Yip,” police said in a news released issued Tuesday.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact York Regional Police #5 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7541.