

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Police are looking for two suspects after a man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting in Newmarket on Friday night.

Staff Sgt. Aaron Busby said officers were called to Colter Street, southwest of Yonge Street and Mulock Drive, at 9 p.m. for a report of gunshots fired.

Police arrived to find a 26-year-old man critically injured by gunfire and a 23-year-old woman suffering from a single gunshot wound.

They were both rushed to hospital for treatment.

The man later succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at hospital.

Busby said there were a large number of people out in the area where the shooting occurred.

Police are looking for two male suspects who they believe fled the scene in a dark coloured, four-door sedan.

Investigators will be going door-to-door in the neighbourhood on Saturday to speak to witnesses.