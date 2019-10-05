Police looking for two suspects after fatal Newmarket shooting
A York Regional Police vehicle is seen here on the scene of a fatal shooting in Newmarket. (CTV News Toronto)
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, October 5, 2019 6:24AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 5, 2019 1:27PM EDT
Police are looking for two suspects after a man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting in Newmarket on Friday night.
Staff Sgt. Aaron Busby said officers were called to Colter Street, southwest of Yonge Street and Mulock Drive, at 9 p.m. for a report of gunshots fired.
Police arrived to find a 26-year-old man critically injured by gunfire and a 23-year-old woman suffering from a single gunshot wound.
They were both rushed to hospital for treatment.
The man later succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at hospital.
Busby said there were a large number of people out in the area where the shooting occurred.
Police are looking for two male suspects who they believe fled the scene in a dark coloured, four-door sedan.
Investigators will be going door-to-door in the neighbourhood on Saturday to speak to witnesses.