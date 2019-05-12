

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police are looking for three male suspects who fled the scene after a stabbing in the downtown core early Sunday morning.

The victim, a 40-year-old male, was stabbed in his back near Yonge and Gerrard streets just after 3 a.m.

Police say that he was conscious and breathing at the scene and was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

The suspects, meanwhile, were last seen running southbound on Yonge Street.

Police say that all of the suspects were black males between five-foot-eight and six-feet tall. They say that one of them was wearing a black sweater with white sleeves and black shoes while another was wearing black pants with yellow and white stripes.

Police have not released any information on what the third suspect was wearing.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.