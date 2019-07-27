Police looking for three suspects who fled RIDE spot check in Scarborough
Bryann Aguilar , CP24.com
Published Saturday, July 27, 2019 6:30AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 27, 2019 7:16AM EDT
Toronto police are looking for three men who fled a RIDE spot check in Scarborough sometime overnight.
Police tweeted that a car sped away from a spot check on Kingston Road and Midland Ave and crashed shortly after.
Three male occupants fled the vehicle.
Police are asking anyone in the area to report any suspicious individuals.