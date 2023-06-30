Police looking for teenage boy who alleged exposed himself to two women walking their dogs in Vaughan

A York Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo. (CTV News/Mike Walker) A York Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo. (CTV News/Mike Walker)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton