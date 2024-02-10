TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police looking for suspect who allegedly struck man with wooden object on TTC subway train

    Photos of a suspect who police allege assaulted a man on board a TTC subway train. (Toronto Police Service) Photos of a suspect who police allege assaulted a man on board a TTC subway train. (Toronto Police Service)
    Share

    Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted another man on board a TTC subway train last month.

    Police say the incident happened on the evening of Jan. 14 on a westbound train on Line 2.

    As the train was approaching Pape Station, the suspect allegedly struck a 19-year-old man from behind with a wooden object.

    The victim had to be helped off the train by other passengers at the station while the suspect stayed on board. The extent of the man’s injuries was not immediately known.

    Police say the suspect and the victim did not know each other.

    On Saturday, police released photos of the suspect, who is described as between 35 and 40 years old, five-foot-eight, with black hair and a full black beard.

    He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, beige-yellow zipped sweater, black pants and black shoes.

    Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Non-essential surgery on pets now banned in Quebec

    Quebec's "Regulation respecting the welfare and safety of domestic companion animals and equines", which comes into force this Saturday, aims to ban four surgeries that were previously permitted but strongly discouraged by the Quebec Order of Veterinarians (OMVQ): feline declawing, ear trimming, tail trimming and vocal cord removal.

    Taylor Swift prepares for an epic journey to the Super Bowl. Will she make it?

    Taylor Swift's last song will still be ringing in the ears of thousands of fans at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday night when the singer is expected to rush to a private jet at Haneda airport that will take her on a time-zone-spanning journey to see her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, play in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News