Police looking for suspect after Regent Park shooting
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, April 28, 2018 8:14AM EDT
A male victim was rushed to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries after an overnight shooting in Regent Park.
It happened on Oak Street near Sackville Street sometime after midnight.
Police say that six shots were reportedly fired.
No arrests have been made at this point.
Police say that the suspect or suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.