Police looking for suspect after 51-year-old man stabbed in Whitby, Ont.

Police are looking for a suspect involved in a Friday morning stabbing incident in Whitby, Ont.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to reports of a stabbing near Dunlop and Brock streets at around 6:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a 51-year-old man with life-threatening injuries, who was then rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

The suspect ran off, heading eastbound from Dunlop Street. Police describe the unidentified male suspect as short with a small build, and he was last seen wearing all black clothes.

Investigators are still looking into the motive for the stabbing.

Anyone with new information surrounding the incident is asked to call Det. Ormonde of Central West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1827.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.