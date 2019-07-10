Police looking for grandfather and two kids missing in Newmarket
Leo Easton is pictured in this undated photo distributed by York Regional Police.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019 9:24PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 10, 2019 9:52PM EDT
York Regional Police are trying to locate a man who may have gotten lost in Newmarket with his young grandchildren.
According to police, 70-year-old Leo Easton was last seen in Newmarket with his two grandsons – aged two and four – at around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
He was driving a blue Pontiac Montana van with the license plate BVBP364.
No foul play or ill-intent is suspected, however police say that Easton is not familiar with the area and they are concerned that he may be lost.
Easton is described as a white male, standing five-foot-10 and weighing about 160 pounds. He has salt and pepper hair and was wearing a blue checkered shirt, khaki shorts and white shoes.
Anyone who spots him is being asked to contact police.