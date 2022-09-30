Police looking for driver who walked away from fatal two-vehicle crash in Vaughan: OPP

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in this file photo. (Supplied) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in this file photo. (Supplied)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida

A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton