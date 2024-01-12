TORONTO
Toronto

Police looking for bookstore arson suspect in Toronto, images released

Police are looking to identify this man, who allegedly committed arson to a bookstore in downtown Toronto on Dec. 17, 2023. (Source: Toronto police). Police are looking to identify this man, who allegedly committed arson to a bookstore in downtown Toronto on Dec. 17, 2023. (Source: Toronto police).
Police are looking to identify man wearing beige suit and two different coloured shoes in connection with an alleged downtown bookstore arson that happened last month.

On Dec. 17, 2023, police said, officers responded to a call shortly after 3:00 p.m. about an arson at a bookstore in the area of Yonge and Shuter streets. The suspect -- who was wearing a beige suit with maroon details, a black hat, surgical mask and two different coloured dress shoes -- allegedly entered the store, poured flammable liquid onto merchandise, and set it on fire.

He then fled the scene.

Police have released images of this suspect who allegedly committed arson to a bookstore in Toronto. His identity has not been confirmed. (Source: Toronto police).

In a news release, police say that there is no evidence to suggest that this incident was motivated by hate at this time.

Images of the suspect have been released by police. He is being described as a six-foot-tall man with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

