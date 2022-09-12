Police looking for black Jeep Cherokee after two shootings, suspect considered armed and dangerous

Police are searching for a suspect driving a black Jeep Cherokee in connection with two daytime shootings in the Greater Toronto Area Monday. The first incident took place just after 2 p.m. at Argentia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard, in Mississauga.

According to police, two people were shot and one has been taken to a local trauma centre.

There is a large police presence in the area.

The second incident took place at a plaza near King and Main Streets in Milton Monday afternoon. According to police, two people were shot just before 3 p.m. and have been taken to hospital.

The suspect is described by police as a Black male with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a yellow construction vest.

The licence plate of the vehicle is 'CLMZ 905', say police.

He is considered armed and dangerous, and police are asking anyone who sees the suspect to call 911 immediately.

UPDATE LICENCE PLATE

- We are actively looking for a black Jeep Cherokee with

licence plate # CLMZ 905

- the driver is considered armed and dangerous

- if seen call 911 immediately

- do not approach

-Updates will provided here — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) September 12, 2022

This is a developing story. More to come…