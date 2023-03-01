Police looking for 2 suspects who reportedly robbed a pizza delivery driver at knifepoint in Mississauga
Peel police are looking for two female suspects after a pizza delivery driver was reportedly robbed at knifepoint Wednesday afternoon.
Officers said they received the call a few minutes before 4:30 p.m. in the area of Darcel Avenue and Dunrankin Drive in Mississauga.
A knife was seen, but nobody was physically injured, police said. However, police confirmed an unidentified amount of money was taken before the suspects ran away from the scene.
Police are looking for two female suspects. One is described by police as five-foot-six with blond hair and a thin build. She was seen wearing black pants, a hoodie, and carrying a satchel.
The second suspect is five feet tall with black hair and in her 20s, according to police. She was seen wearing a black hoodie, pants, and a mask.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Death toll keeps rising in Greece's deadliest train crash
Rescuers searched late into the night Wednesday for survivors amid the mangled, burned-out wrecks of two trains that collided in northern Greece, killing at least 43 people and crumpling carriages into twisted steel knots in the country's deadliest rail crash.
TREND LINE | Nanos seat projections show Conservatives with clear advantage after Liberals slip
Liberals and Conservatives have often been neck-and-neck over the past year when it comes to ballot support, according to Nanos Research's weekly tracking. But Conservatives have gained a clear advantage when polling data is modelled out to show which party is currently positioned to win more seats in an election.
Harry, Meghan asked to leave U.K. home in further royal rift
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain, suggesting a further fraying of ties with the royal family amid preparations for the coronation of his father, King Charles III.
Most Canadian provinces banning or considering banning TikTok from government-issued phones
Following Canada’s decision to ban TikTok from federal government-issued mobile devices Monday, most provinces have either followed suit or are considering implementing a similar ban on the video app.
Are you Jeffrey Dupres? Alberta RCMP ask man missing for nearly 43 years to call them
A chief superintendent with the Mounties made a passionate plea Wednesday to a middle-aged man – missing since he was just three years old – to pick up the phone and call police.
Toronto man faces 96 charges in child sexual assault investigation, youngest victim 7 years old
A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing nearly 100 charges in connection with an investigation into the luring and sexual assault of underage victims, including a seven year old, throughout Ontario.
As foreign interference allegations stack up, top intelligence official says last two elections were 'legitimate'
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, one of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials told MPs that while Canadians' concerns about foreign meddling are understandable, they should be assured that 'the last two federal elections were fair and legitimate.'
Man sets world record with nearly 3,000 consecutive visits to Disneyland
A California man set a Guinness World Record for most consecutive visits to Disneyland after going to the park for nearly 3,000 days in a row.
ArriveCan app to be reviewed by Canada's auditor general
Canada's auditor general will be conducting a performance audit of the federal government's ArriveCan application, CTV News has confirmed. This comes after opposition MPs joined forces in November to pass a motion calling for an audit into the federal government's border app.
Montreal
-
Animal Rescue outraged after Longueuil police officer shoots wounded deer more than a dozen times
Animal Rescue in Longueuil is calling the actions of a Longueuil police (SPAL) officer "outrageous" after the officer was filmed shooting a deer multiple times while it was on the ground. SPAL communications spokesperson Francois Boucher said that on Feb. 19, a concerned citizen called the police about a wounded deer near Michel-Chartrand Park and that it was shot 13 times.
-
Outdoor equipment retailer no longer selling leg hold traps
Less than seven days after a CTV News story about leg-hold traps in Quebec, at least one retailer is no longer selling the items. The outdoor sporting goods and clothing store SAIL was one of three retailers named in a petition calling for a boycott from a group in Montreal opposed to leg-hold traps due to their propensity to catch non-target animals such as pets.
-
English CEGEPs struggle with new regulations brought in by Bill 96
Wednesday marks the deadline for high school students to apply to Quebec CEGEPs, and administrators at English colleges say they are struggling with new regulations brought in by Quebec's new language law, commonly known as Bill 96.
London
-
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash south of Guelph
A CTV Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph.
-
Annual sunshine list puts spotlight on rising public sector salaries
London, Ont. City Hall has disclosed that 622 municipal workers earned over $100,000 in 2022. That’s 42 more civic employees than the previous year.
-
'Suspicious' fire causes $70K in damages, London police investigating
London police are investigating after a suspicious fire broke out at an apartment building in the downtown core late Tuesday night.
Kitchener
-
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash south of Guelph
A CTV Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder after family dispute in Guelph
Guelph Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder after another man was found dead on Tuesday.
-
Seed library locations sprouting across Cambridge as home garden popularity grows
Among the stacks of books at the Preston Idea Exchange, you may be surprised to find stacks of seeds too.
Northern Ontario
-
Defence looks for faults with Sudbury police investigation of Sweeney murder
The defence in the Robert Steven Wright trial spent much of Wednesday questioning procedures the police forensic team followed when collecting evidence.
-
As foreign interference allegations stack up, top intelligence official says last two elections were 'legitimate'
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, one of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials told MPs that while Canadians' concerns about foreign meddling are understandable, they should be assured that 'the last two federal elections were fair and legitimate.'
-
Toronto man faces 96 charges in child sexual assault investigation, youngest victim 7 years old
A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing nearly 100 charges in connection with an investigation into the luring and sexual assault of underage victims, including a seven year old, throughout Ontario.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Senators acquire defenceman Jakob Chychrun
The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Jakob Chychrun for their push towards an NHL playoff spot.
-
2023 City of Ottawa budget passes unanimously
Ottawa city council has approved its $5.5 billion 2023 budget, which includes a 2.5 per cent increase to property taxes.
-
ByWard Market BIA dissolving as businesses and city seek 'single voice'
The ByWard Market BIA is set to dissolve later this year, as the city of Ottawa and businesses look to have a "single voice" speak for the area, while also streamlining programming and operations in the popular tourist area.
Windsor
-
Windsor couple ties the knot at home, 10 days before bride dies of cancer
With tears in his eyes and two wedding rings around his fingers, Kenny Renaud recalls the joy he felt whenever the love of his life would smile or laugh.
-
Windsor city council votes to keep Bird e-scooters operating for another three years
The City of Windsor is moving forward with plans to expand e-scooter and e-bike rental services across the city.
-
Windsor Star printing plant workers plead to preserve century-old archives
The final day of local printing for the Windsor Star is just days away and with that, the loss of more than 75 jobs at the Starway plant as the newspaper printing operations move to Toronto.
Barrie
-
Victim's loved ones seek justice following Family Day homicide
The family of Barrie's first homicide victim of 2023, Ron Peterson, is trying to come to terms with his death just days after laying him to rest.
-
Driver in Barrie arrested for speeding 143km/h on city street, refusing breath sample
A 30-year-old driver faces charges after officers say they clocked him speeding along a city street in the south end of Barrie at more than double the posted limit.
-
Ont. mom, 40, plans to go back to school after $1M lotto win
A 40-year-old mother is making big plans to better her education after winning $1 million with Lotto 6/49.
Atlantic
-
Retiring RCMP Commissioner Lucki to present on 'handling mass casualty events' at global conference
A week before her retirement, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is scheduled to speak at a global conference focused on “police innovation.”
-
Weather warnings issued in the Maritimes ahead of Thursday snow
Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings ahead of heavy snow forecast for Thursday.
-
'Unfree labour': N.B. seafood foreign workers faced awful conditions, study says
Temporary foreign workers in New Brunswick's seafood industry during the COVID-19 pandemic suffered gruelling and sometimes dangerous conditions, says a study by Dalhousie University.
Calgary
-
Massive fraud at Calgary company 'went unnoticed', police say
Calgary police say a woman who posed as a chartered professional accountant for an oil and gas company is facing charges after she allegedly defrauded the company for nearly two years.
-
ASIRT investigating after alleged exchange of fire with Mountie sends Canmore man to hospital
Alberta’s police watchdog confirms it is probing the shooting of a suspect by the RCMP in Canmore, Alta.
-
Dinos chomping for first Canada West men's hockey title since 1996
The University of Calgary Dinos had a great regular season, winning a record 27 straight games, but as they say, the playoffs are a whole different season.
Winnipeg
-
Death of patient at Winnipeg hospital under investigation
An investigation is underway into the death of a patient at a Winnipeg hospital.
-
This is what Michael B. Jordan said about Winnipeg
If you are wondering how Michael B. Jordan feels about Winnipeg, well… he doesn't not love it.
-
135-year-old Winnipeg curling club finding a new home
A 135-year-old Winnipeg curling club is finding a new home in St. James after its current building is being put up for sale.
Vancouver
-
Investigation into 'alleged racist comments' by Nelson, B.C., police officers finds discreditable conduct
An investigation into racist comments and other inappropriate content shared in a WhatsApp group chat by current and former members of the Nelson Police Department has found many of the allegations substantiated.
-
3 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 5
Three people are dead and two others are in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash in the B.C. Interior Wednesday morning.
-
B.C. and Ottawa reach $27B health funding agreement
The British Columbia government has agreed in principle to a $27.47 billion deal for health-care funding from the federal government.
Edmonton
-
Are you Jeffrey Dupres? Alberta RCMP ask man missing for nearly 43 years to call them
A chief superintendent with the Mounties made a passionate plea Wednesday to a middle-aged man – missing since he was just three years old – to pick up the phone and call police.
-
'Death trap' Highway 16A and Range Road 20 intersection to close, new redesigned network coming
A new intersection will replace a dangerous crossroad in Parkland County, which has been the scene of dozens of crashes, Alberta's transportation minister confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
-
Firearms rights, changes to trespassing laws focus of upcoming legislature session
Government House Leader Joseph Schow announced the government's priorities for the fourth session of the 30th legislature on Wednesday morning.